Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 3:02 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed RHP Trevor Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave concurrent with criminal investigation.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled 3B Jake Burger from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi and 1B Yermin Mercedes to Charlotte.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Alek Manoah from a five-game suspension.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Announced Ds Connor Doherty, Nicolas Luka and Myles McGurty, and Fs Mason Baptista, Brent Beaudoin, Drew Callin, Jake Coleman, Brennan Feasey, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Jacob Hayhurst, Joel Kocur, Eddie Matsushima, Ross Olsson, Tyler Poulsen, Anthony Repaci, Neil Robinson and Jordan Smotherman were placed on the protected list for the 2021-2022 season.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. United — Signed MF Jeremy Garay to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Tyra Buss as women’s basketball assistant coach.

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY — Named Anthony Weeden men’s football wide receivers coach.

Sports News

