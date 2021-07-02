Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed RHP Trevor Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave concurrent with the ongoing criminal investigation.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled 3B Jake Burger from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Adam Eaton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi and 1B Yermin Mercedes to Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Erasmo Ramirez from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to Toledo (Triple-A East). Returned OF Derek Hill to Toledo. Reinstated RHP Erasmo Ramírez from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the paternity list. Recalled IF Taylor Jones from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Alek Manoah from a five-game suspension. Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Patrick Murphy Buffalo (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Nick Allgeyer and RHP Anthony Castro from Buffalo and they will be active for tonight’s game.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Iowa, retroactive to June 30.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Trevor Bauer on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Brusdar Graterol from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Pablo Reyes and LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired LHP Anthony Banda from San Francisco in exchange for minor league INF Will Toffey and assigned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the bereavement list, RHP Jeurys Familia, C Tomas Nido and OF Brandon Nimmo from the 10-Day IL. Placed LHP David Peterson on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to July 1. Optioned C Patrick Mazeika, INF Travis Blankenhorn and RHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated SS Didi Gregorius from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Wilmer Difo from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed INF Erik González on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Trevor Cahill to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of INF Humberto Arteaga from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed INF Jordy Mercer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 1. Recalled RHP Steven Fuentes and placed him on the 60-day IL.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INFs Ian Kinsler and Vladimir Frias and OF Danny Valencia. Reinstated LHPs Darin Downs and Francisco Gracesqui to the active list. Released RHPs Jhoendri Herrera and Anthony Rosati, LHP Corey Howard and INF Edgar Lebron. Placed C Sal Giardina on the disabled list, retroactive to June 25.

Minor League Frontier League

ÉQUIPE QUÉBEC — Signed OF Nathan Etheridge.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Bowles.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Axel Johnson, OF Johnny Knight, and OF Anthony Maisano.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released LHP Dario Polanco.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed catcher Zack Costello.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Jesse Remington.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHP Alex Brinkman.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released OF Colton Whitehouse.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed catcher John Sechen.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Released S Jordyn Peters. Signed RT Morgan Moses to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Announced Ds Connor Doherty, Nicolas Luka and Myles McGurty and Fs Mason Baptista, Brent Beaudoin, Drew Callin, Jake Coleman, Brennan Feasey, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Jacob Hayhurst, Joel Kocur, Eddie Matsushima, Ross Olsson, Tyler Poulsen, Anthony Repaci, Neil Robinson and Jordan Smotherman were placed on the protected list for the 2021-2022 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. United — Signed MF Jeremy Garay to a three-year contract.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired F Giovanni Montesdeoca for the 2021 USL Championship season pending league approval.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Shane Conlon assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator.

DREW – Named Dan Leidl men’s lacrosse head coach.

MILWAUKEE — Named Tyra Buss as women’s basketball assistant coach.

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY — Named Anthony Weeden men’s football wide receivers coach.

