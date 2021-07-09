Friday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
July 9, 2021
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled CF Vidal Brujan from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Mike Brosseau on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from Iowa (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Brad Wieck on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Luis Garcia. Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to Memphis (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs, RHP Brendan Feldmann and C Sal Giardina to the active list. Placed INFs Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia on the reserve-left team list. Placed RHP Scott Harkin on the inactive list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Joel Bouchard head coach of the San Diego Gulls (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Brett Howden on a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced D Casey Krueger is now a full member of the USA’s Olympic 22-player roster.

