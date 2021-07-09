Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East) following Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Recalled INF/OF Michael Chavis from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Sam Hentges to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Triston McKenzie from Columbus.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled CF Vidal Brujan from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Mike Brosseau on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP John King on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Recalled OF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from Iowa (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Brad Wieck on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa.

MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred LHP Daniel Castano from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Shawn Morimando from Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Geoff Hartlieb off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Duane Underwood Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8. Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Sent LHP Steven Brault to Bradenton (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment starting July 11.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms RHP Luis Garcia on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to Memphis (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs, RHP Brendan Feldmann and C Sal Giardina to the active list. Placed INFs Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia on the reserve-left team list. Placed RHP Scott Harkin on the inactive list.

Frontier League Baseball

ÉQUIPE QUÉBEC — Signed INF Kevin Whatley.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed INF Phil Caulfield. Released INF Zach Penprase.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Dakota Freese.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Erick Heredia. Released OF Mitch Piatnik.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs David Rivers, Hakeem Bailey and LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas. Released DL Royce LaFrance. Transferred DE Patrick Choujda to the retired list and DL Connor Griffiths, DBs Dexter McDougle and Marwin Evans, LB Mason Moe, WRs MeKale McKay and Malcolm Lewis, RBs James Williams and Josh Caldwell and DE Vontarrius Dora to the suspended list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Joel Bouchard head coach of the San Diego Gulls (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Brett Howden on a one-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Loaned F Derek Dodson to Hartford Athletic for the 2021 USL Championship season and may terminate the loan agreement at any time.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired D Matt Di Rosa for the 2021 USL Championship season.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced D Casey Krueger is now a full member of the USA’s Olympic 22-player roster.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Thomas Brittle volunteer assistant baseball coach.

EMORY & HENRY — Announced that the NCAA has officially accepted them as a provisional member of Division II from Division III and will join the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) for the 2022-23 season.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced the signing of G Tareq Coburn for the upcoming 2021-22 season of men’s basketball.

