Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed Washington’s INF Starlin Castro on administrative leave under the joint MLB_MLBPA domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Connor Norby on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of OF Jarren Duran and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Placed UTL Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Sent LF Danny Santana on a rehab assignment to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Aaron Bummer from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Reynaldo Lopez from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Matt Foster and LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte. Sent INF/OF Jake Lamb to Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Willi Castro to Toledo (Triple-A East). Designated RF Nomar Mazara for assignment. Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo, CF Derek Hill and 2B Isaac Paredes from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Spencer Arrighetti, Aaron Brown, Chayce McDermott, OFs Quincy Hamilton, Michael Sandle and LHP Colton Gordon to minor league contracts. Reinstated SS Carlos Correa and RHP Austin Pruitt from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Taylor Jones to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Luke Voit on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled INF Chris Gittens from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed C Kyle Higashioka, OF Aaron Judge and INF Gio Urshela on the COVID-19 IL. Agreed to terms with C Rob Brantly and INF Hoy Jun Park, then assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contract of OF Greg Allen and 2B Hoy Jun Par from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated DH Mitch Moreland from the IL. Designated DH/1B Frank Schwindel for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Jared Kelenic from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Claimed RHP Ryan Weber off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned to Tacoma. Designated INF Wyatt Mathisen for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Gunnar Hoglund on a minor league contract. Reinstated LHP Ryan Borucki from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Joel Payamps for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Madison Bumgarner from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Tyler Clippard on a rehab assignment to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Touki Toussant from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Ian Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Eric Sogard from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHPs Drew Gray, Chase Watkins, Jordan Wicks, Riley Martin, OFs Parker Chavers, Peter Matt, Christian Franklin, SS Liam Spence and C Casey Opitz on minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Austin Gomber to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHPs Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin, Antonio Sezatela and OF Yonathan Daza on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHP Ben Bowden, RHP Antonio Santos and OF Sam Hilliard from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of LHP Zac Russcup from Albuquerque and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Victor Gonzalez to Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West) on a rehab assignment. Added RHP Jimmie Sherfy to the active roster. Optioned OF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RF Jesus Sanchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Holloway from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Pablo Reyes to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 3B J.D. Davis from the 60-day IL. Designated LF Billy McKinney for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Bailey Falter from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Damon Jones to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Matt Vierling from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with SS Mike Jarvis, C Wyatt Hendrie, RHPs Sean Sullivan, Justin Meis and OF Luke Brown on minor league contracts. Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated 3B Phillip Evans from the concussion IL. Optioned OF Cole Tucker to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of LHP T.J. McFarland from Memphis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to Memphis and placed on the COVID-19 IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Ryan Weathers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Mike Tauchman from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kevin Gausman on the family medical emergency list. Recalled RHP Logan Webb from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned UTL Jason Vosler to Sacramento. Transferred IF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jay Jackson from Sacramento and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Rene Rivera on a major league contract. Reinstated INF Jordy Mercer from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Jakson Reetz to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated 1B Nick Bottari and RHP Rob Griswold. Placed LHP Darin Downs and OF Johnni Turbo on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed INF Gunner Rainey.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Alex Mack.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Jose Cruz.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DT Nazair Jones.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Isaiah Ford. Waived S Brian Cole and C Tyler Gauthier.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed G Cam Johnson to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Re-signed F Julien Gauthier to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Mitch McLain.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed G Jimmy Maurer to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez to FC Pinzgau (Austria).

United Soccer League Championship

TACOMA DEFIANCE — Loaned M Sota Kitahara to FC Pinzgau (Austria).

COLLEGE

CASTLETON — Named Kyle Richards men’s ice hockey head coach.

NCAA – Named Chris Reynolds chair NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball committee for the 2022-23 season.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Greg Vetrone men’s basketball assistant coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Accaiya Evans associate head coach track & field, cross country program.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.