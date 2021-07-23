Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jackson Jobe, SS Izaac Pacheco and C Mike Rothenberg.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the active roster.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 3B Matt Duffy from the 60-day IL. Designated 2B Eric Sogard for assignment. Claimed OF Johneshwy Fargas off waivers from New York Mets and optioned him to Iowa (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Brad Wieck to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Marty Lauzon director of athletic performance and sports medicine, Joe Prunty and Jamelle McMillan assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Ifeatu Melifonwu to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Divine Deablo to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Gemel Smith to a two-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Nolan Vesey.

COLLEGE

CANISIUS — Named Sahar Nusseibeh head women’s basketball coach.

