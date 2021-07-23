Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Creed Willems, 3B Ryan Higgins, OFs Billy Cook and Reed Trimble, RHPs Justin Armbruester, Carlos Tavera, Keagan Gillies, Conor Grady, Peter Van Loon, Ryan Long and Alex Pham to minor league contracts. Reinstated INF Maikel Franco from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jackson Jobe, SS Izaac Pacheco and C Mike Rothenberg on minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryant Salgado and Adrian Chaidez and OF Jaxon Hallmark on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LF Brent Rooker from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Nestor cortes and RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the COVID-19 IL. Transferred RHP Darren O’Day from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the active roster.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jose Trevino from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 1B Curtis Terry from Round Rock (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned 2B Nick Solak to Round Rock. Designated C John Hicks for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alejandro Kirk from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 3B Matt Duffy from the 60-day IL. Designated 2B Eric Sogard for assignment. Claimed OF Johneshwy Fargas off waivers from New York Mets and optioned him to Iowa (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Brad Wieck from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 2B Alejo Lopez and RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Amir Garrett on the paternity list. Released RHP Jose De Leon. Placed RF Nick Castellanos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired LHP Rich Hill from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Tommy Hunter and C Matt Dyer. Transferred RHP Robert Stock from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Maurico Llovera to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated 3B Alec Bohm from the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF Ramon Flores. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Marty Lauzon director of athletic performance and sports medicine, Joe Prunty and Jamelle McMillan assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Ifeatu Melifonwu to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Amari Rodgers.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CBs C.J. Henderson ad Luq Barcoo on the COVID-19 list and LB Leon Jacobs on the active physically unable to play (PUP) list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Divine Deablo and DE Malcolm Koonce to four-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Josh Palmer.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Nick Coe and LS Rex Sunahara. Signed LB Shaquem Griffin and CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to contracts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE David Wells.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed S Jordan Whitehead on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired F Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Sammy Blais and a second-round draft pick in 2022.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Gemel Smith to a two-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Nolan Vesey.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Terminated the contract of D Fernando Meza.

COLLEGE

CANISIUS — Named Sahar Nusseibeh head women’s basketball coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Lloyd Wheeler men’s basketball video coordinator and Steven Rudd and Brendyn Tyler graduate assistants.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.