Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Creed Willems, 3B Ryan Higgins, OFs Billy Cook and Reed Trimble, RHPs Justin Armbruester, Carlos Tavera, Keagan Gillies, Conor Grady, Peter Van Loon, Ryan Long and Alex Pham to minor league contracts. Reinstated INF Maikel Franco from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Tyler Wells on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled RHP Phillips Valdez from Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jackson Jobe, SS Izaac Pacheco and C Mike Rothenberg on minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryant Salgado and Adrian Chaidez and OF Jaxon Hallmark on minor league contracts. Sent RHP Pedro Baez to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LF Brent Rooker from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Nestor cortes and RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the COVID-19 IL. Transferred RHP Darren O’Day from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Casey Sadler from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Rafael Montero for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the active roster. Recalled RHP Louis Head from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jose Trevino from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 1B Curtis Terry from Round Rock (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned 2B Nick Solak to Round Rock. Designated C John Hicks for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alejandro Kirk from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Breyvic Valera from the family medical emergency list. Optioned RHP Patrick Murphy to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with free agents RHP J.J. Niekro, SS Anderson De Los Santos on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Cusick, AJ Smith-Shawver, Austin Smith, LHPs Adam Shoemaker, Kris Anglin, Samuel Strickland, SSs Luke Waddell, Cal Conley, Caleb Durbin, Cs Adam Zebrowski, Tyler Tolve and OF Tyler Collins on minor league contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 3B Matt Duffy from the 60-day IL. Designated 2B Eric Sogard for assignment. Claimed OF Johneshwy Fargas off waivers from New York Mets and optioned him to Iowa (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Brad Wieck from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 2B Alejo Lopez and RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Amir Garrett on the paternity list. Released RHP Jose De Leon. Placed RF Nick Castellanos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Brusdar Graterol and LHP Darien Nunez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed INF Max Muncy on paternity leave. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Andrew Bellatti for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Deven Marrero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled C Chad Wallach from Jacksonville. Placed 3B Jon Berti on the 7-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired LHP Rich Hill from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Tommy Hunter and C Matt Dyer. Transferred RHP Robert Stock from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Maurico Llovera to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated 3B Alec Bohm from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Luis Oviedo from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Craig Stammen from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Daniel Camarena to El Paso (Triple-A West).SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Gerson Bautista on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Will Bednar, LHP Matt Mikulski, RHP Mason Black, LHP Seth Lonsway, LHP Rohan Handa, RHP Mat Olsen, OF Vaun Brown, RHPs Landen Roupp, Nick Sinacola, Ian Villers, Tyler Myrick and Hunter Dula on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with OF Jared Dupere, RHP Brett Standlee, 3B Irvin Murr III, RHP Evan Gates and C Max Wright on minor league contracts.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF Ramon Flores. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed catcher J.P. Fullerton. Released catcher Zach Costello and RHP Dylan Hecht.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Josh Rehwaldt and RHP Mike Pascoe. Released UT Devon Fisher.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHP Justin Ferrell.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Patrick Murphy.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Hunter Wells. Released INF Jamey Smart.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Marty Lauzon director of athletic performance and sports medicine, Joe Prunty and Jamelle McMillan assistant coaches.

Women’s National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Signed G Kiana Williams to a seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Ifeatu Melifonwu to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Amari Rodgers.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CBs C.J. Henderson and Luq Barcoo on the COVID-19 list and LB Leon Jacobs on the active physically unable to play (PUP) list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Divine Deablo and DE Malcolm Koonce to four-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Josh Palmer.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Nick Coe and LS Rex Sunahara. Signed LB Shaquem Griffin and CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to contracts. Signed S Jevon Holland.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE David Wells.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed S Marcus Maye on the non-football injury list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed S Jordan Whitehead on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired Fs Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, a 2021 first-round pick (No. 9), a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from Vancouver in exchange for D Oliver Ekman-Larsson and F Conor Garland.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed LW Taylor Hall to a four-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired D Seth Jones, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from Columbus in exchange for D Adam Boqvist, a 2021 first-round draft pick, a 2021 second-round draft pick and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired D Jake Bean from Carolina in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Tony DeAngelo for purpose of contract buyout.

PHILADELHPHIA Flyers — Acquired D Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo in exchange for D Robert Hagg, a 2021 first-round draft pick (No. 14) and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired F Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived LW Lean Bergmann.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Gemel Smith to a two-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Nolan Vesey.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Terminated the contract of D Fernando Meza.

COLLEGE

CANISIUS — Named Sahar Nusseibeh head women’s basketball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jonathan Tibbetts assistant director of creative services and Corie Apodaca assistant director of marketing.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Lloyd Wheeler men’s basketball video coordinator and Steven Rudd and Brendyn Tyler graduate assistants.

was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the on Friday for

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.