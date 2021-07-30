Friday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
July 30, 2021 3:03 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Washington INF Starlin Castro 30 games without pay and an undisclosed fine for violating the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Shawn Armstrong to Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP J.T. Chargois on the active roster.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jose Berrios from Minnesota in exchange for INF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson. Designated RHP Tyler Chatwood for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired OF Eddie Rosario and cash considerations from Cleveland in exchange for INF Pablo Sandoval. Sent C Travis d’Amaud to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RF Adam Duvall to Atlanta for C Alex Jackson.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Akeem Bostick to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded LHP Braeden Ogle to Philadelphia in exchange for C Abraham Gutierrez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F/C Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from Utah in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Bug Howard.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bob Quinn senior consultant.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed Fs Rasmus Asplund and Ryan Macinnis to one-year contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Recalled F Erik Sorga from Loudoun United FC (USL).

LA GALAXY — Loaned D Giancarlo Gonzalez to Alajuelense fhrough Dec. 31, 2021.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $750,000 in general allocation money and a 2022 international roster slot from Houston in exchange for F Corey Baird.

