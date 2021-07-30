Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Washington INF Starlin Castro 30 games without pay and an undisclosed fine for violating the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Shawn Armstrong to Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations. Claimed LHP Ryan Hartman off waivers from Houston then optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Hansel Robles and cash considerations from Minnesota in exchange for RHP Alex Scherff. Acquired LHP Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF/OF Michael Chavis.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ryan Tepera and 2B Cesar Hernandez on the active roster. Optioned RHP Ryan Burr and SS Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Traded LHP Daniel Norris to Milwaukee in exchange for RHP Reese Olson. Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Brady Singer to Omaha (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Acquired RHP Kaley Kalich from Atlanta in exchange for OF Jorge Soler.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Edgar Garcia off waivers from Cincinnati then optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul. Traded LHP J.A. Happ and cash considerations to St. Louis in exchange for LHP Evan Sisk and RHP John Gant.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the active roster. Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Vinny Nittoli outright to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP J.T. Chargois on the active roster.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jose Berrios from Minnesota in exchange for INF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson. Designated RHP Tyler Chatwood for assignment. Acquired RHP Joakim Soria from Arizona in exchange for two players to be named later.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RF Jake Hager off waivers from Seattle.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired OF Eddie Rosario and cash considerations from Cleveland in exchange for INF Pablo Sandoval. Sent C Travis d’Amaud to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHP Craig Kimbrel to Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Codi Heuer and 2B Nick Madrigal.

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced LHP Josh Osich refused his outright assignment to Louisville (Triple-A East) and elected free agency. Sent INF Mike Moustakas and INF/OF Nick Senzel to Louisville on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RF Adam Duvall to Atlanta for C Alex Jackson.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Akeem Bostick to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Acquired RHPs Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse and cash considerations from Texas in exchange for RHPs Spencer Howard, Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded LHP Braeden Ogle to Philadelphia in exchange for C Abraham Gutierrez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F/C Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from Utah in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Bug Howard.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bob Quinn senior consultant. Placed WR Derrick Willies on the reserve/retired list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RB Kenyan Drake and DT Darius Stills from the non-football injury list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh. Waived TE Dax Raymond with an injury designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated S Jordan Whitehead from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Augie Contressa.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Added OLs Patrick Morris and Spencer Pulley to their roster. Waived OL Elijah Nkansah.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated DT Devaroe Lawrence from the non-football injury list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Dakoto Prukop. Released QB Drew Anderson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed Fs Rasmus Asplund and Ryan Macinnis to one-year contracts.

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Colton Point and F Nick Caamano to one-year, two-way contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F McKinze Gaines to a one-year contract with two additional option years.

D.C. UNITED — Recalled F Erik Sorga from Loudoun United FC (USL).

LA GALAXY — Loaned D Giancarlo Gonzalez to Alajuelense fhrough Dec. 31, 2021.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $750,000 in general allocation money and a 2022 international roster slot from Houston in exchange for F Corey Baird.

