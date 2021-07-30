Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Washington INF Starlin Castro 30 games without pay and an undisclosed fine for violating the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Suspended Houston RHP Brooks Raley for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Seattle SS J.P. Crawford in the bottom of the eight inning during a game on July 26.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Shawn Armstrong to Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations. Claimed LHP Ryan Hartman off waivers from Houston then optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Thomas Eshelman to Norfolk. Reinstated RF Anthony Santander from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Hansel Robles and cash considerations from Minnesota in exchange for RHP Alex Scherff. Acquired LHP Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF/OF Michael Chavis. Sent 2B Marwin Gonzalez to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Jonathan Arauz from Worcester. Reinstated RHP Hirokazu Sawamura from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Marcus Wilson for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ryan Tepera and 2B Cesar Hernandez on the active roster. Optioned RHP Ryan Burr and SS Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 2B Owen Miller from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Bobby Bradley on the bereavement list.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Traded LHP Daniel Norris to Milwaukee in exchange for RHP Reese Olson. Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract..

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Phil Maton and C Yainer Diaz from Cleveland in exchange for CF Myles Straw.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Brady Singer to Omaha (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Acquired RHP Kaley Kalich from Atlanta in exchange for OF Jorge Soler. Recalled SS Lucius Fox from Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt and LHP Jose Quijada from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Edgar Garcia off waivers from Cincinnati then optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul. Traded LHP J.A. Happ and cash considerations to St. Louis in exchange for LHP Evan Sisk and RHP John Gant. Placed RHP John Gant on the active roster. Recalled LHP Charlie Barnes from St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial and RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Designated RF Ryan LaMarre for assignment. Acquired LHP Andrew Heaney and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHPs Elvis Peguero and Janson Junk. Placed INF/OF Joey Gallo, INF Anthony Rizzo, and LHP Joely Rodriguez on the acitve roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired 2B Josh Harrison, C Yan Gomes and cash considerations from Washington in exchange for RHPs Richard Guasch, Seth Shuman and C Drew Millas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the active roster. Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Vinny Nittoli outright to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP J.T. Chargois on the active roster. Acquired RHP D.J. Johnson and CF Jordan Luplow from Cleveland in exchange for RHP Peyton Battenfield. Designated RHPs Sean Poppen and Jake Reed for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Drew Anderson and Jharel Cotton from Round Rock (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Activated RHP Josh Sborz off the paternity list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jose Berrios from Minnesota in exchange for INF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson. Designated RHP Tyler Chatwood for assignment. Acquired RHP Joakim Soria from Arizona in exchange for two players to be named later. Placed LHP Brad Hand on the active roster. Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Designated OF Jonathan Davis for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RF Jake Hager off waivers from Seattle.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired OF Eddie Rosario and cash considerations from Cleveland in exchange for INF Pablo Sandoval. Sent C Travis d’Amaud to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Acquired RHP Richard Rodriguez from Pittsburgh in exchange for RHPs Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito.

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHP Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Codi Heuer and 2B Nick Madrigal.

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced LHP Josh Osich refused his outright assignment to Louisville (Triple-A East) and elected free agency. Sent INF Mike Moustakas and INF/OF Nick Senzel to Louisville on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Tony Santillan to Louisville (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Max Scherzer and SS Trea Turner from Washington in exchange for RHPs Gerardo Carrillo, Josiah Gray, RF Donovan Casey and C Keibert Ruiz. Reinstated SS Corey Seager from the 60-day IL. Claimed C Chad Wallach off waivers from Miami.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RF Adam Duvall to Atlanta for C Alex Jackson. Selected the contract of LF Brian Miller and OF Bryan De La Cruz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Reinstated 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 10-day IL. Designated 3B Deven Marrero and LF Corey Bird for assignment. Placed RHP Austin Pruitt on the active roster.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP John Curtiss from Milwaukee in exchange for C Payton Henry. Placed 2B Eduardo Escobar on the active roster. Optioned 1B Keston Hiura to Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Patrick Weigel for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Akeem Bostick to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Acquired SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for CF Pete Crow-Armstrong. Designated RHPs Akeem Bostick and Nick Tropeano for assignment. Transferred RHP Sean Reid-Foley from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent RHPs Jerad Eickhoff and Roel Ramirez outright to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day-IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Acquired RHPs Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse and cash considerations from Texas in exchange for RHPs Spencer Howard, Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner. Acquired SS Freddy Galvis from Baltimore for RHP Tyler Burch.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded LHP Braeden Ogle to Philadelphia in exchange for C Abraham Gutierrez. Recalled RHP Mitch Keller from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired LHP Jon Lester from Washington in exchange for CF Lane Thomas. Recalled RF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired OF Jake Marisnick from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Anderson Espinoza.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired LF Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for CF Alexander Canario and RHP Caleb Kilian. Acquired LHP Tony Watson from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHPs Jose Marte, Ivan Armstrong and LHP Sam Selman.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Tres Barrera from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of RHP Gabe Klobosits and SS Adrian Sanchez from Rochester and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed RHP Karl Gelinas and OF Raphael Gladu.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C/INF Cody Erickson.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded RHP Danny Zardon to the Sussex County Miners. Signed catcher Anthony Rios.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F/C Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from Utah in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Bug Howard.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bob Quinn senior consultant. Placed WR Derrick Willies on the reserve/retired list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Tevin Jones.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived LS Drew Scott.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RB Kenyan Drake and DT Darius Stills from the non-football injury list. Placed RB Theo Riddick on the reserve/retired list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated T Larnel Coleman off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived G Ross Reynolds.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jerald Hawkins.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh. Waived TE Dax Raymond with an injury designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated S Jordan Whitehead from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Augie Contressa.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Added OLs Patrick Morris and Spencer Pulley to their roster. Waived OL Elijah Nkansah.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated DT Devaroe Lawrence from the non-football injury list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Dakoto Prukop. Released QB Drew Anderson.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DBs Jamalcolm Liggins, Terrence Alexander, Mazzi Wilkins, Jeremiah Johnson, WRs Deontez Alexander, Blake Jackson, Davon Grayson, Montay Crockett, DL Cedric Wilcots and RB Kyle Borsa.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed Fs Rasmus Asplund and Ryan Macinnis to one-year contracts.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed F Tyson Jost to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Colton Point and F Nick Caamano to one-year, two-way contracts.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed C Lias Andersson to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Brian Lashoff to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Zac Dalpe to a two-year, two-way contract

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Ivan Barbashev to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded F Mitchell Stephens to Detroit for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F McKinze Gaines to a one-year contract with two additional option years.

D.C. UNITED — Recalled F Erik Sorga from Loudoun United FC (USL).

LA GALAXY — Loaned D Giancarlo Gonzalez to Alajuelense fhrough Dec. 31, 2021.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $750,000 in general allocation money and a 2022 international roster slot from Houston in exchange for F Corey Baird.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined North Carolina Courage an undisclosed amount for comments made by head coach Paul Riley criticizing league operations during a press conference on July 29.

