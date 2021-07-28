Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fried expected to start for the Braves against Mets

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (50-51, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-46, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Braves +111; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will square off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 31-17 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .262.

The Braves are 24-26 in road games. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-5. Charlie Morton secured his 10th victory and Riley went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Atlanta. Jerad Eickhoff registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 22 home runs and is batting .262.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 23 home runs and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.24 ERA

Braves: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (illness), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service