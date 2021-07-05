Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fried expected to start for the Braves against Pirates

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (41-42, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-53, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +166, Braves -193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Atlanta will face off on Monday.

The Pirates are 17-24 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 63 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 15 homers.

The Braves have gone 17-20 away from home. Atlanta is slugging .423 as a unit. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .595.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-1. Max Fried secured his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Atlanta. JT Brubaker registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 15 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 83 hits and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman