On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Galvan, Shinyashiki score, Rapids beat Minnesota United 2-0

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Braian Galvan and Andre Shinyashiki scored and the Colorada Rapids beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Galvan, a 20-year-old in his second MLS season, blasted a left-footer off the far post to open the scoring in the just prior to halftime. It was his first goal of the season, and second of his career.

Shinyashiki scored for the first time since April 24 when he ran onto his own misplayed ball and chipped in a side-netter for Colorado (6-3-2) in the 81st minute.

Minnesota (4-5-3) had its seven-game unbeaten streak snapped.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

William Yarborough had two saves for the Rapids. The 32-year-old from Mexico has five shutouts this season, one more than he had as an MLS rookie in 2020.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo