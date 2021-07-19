Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (58-34, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-36, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-3, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.13 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -122, Giants +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

The Dodgers are 30-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 130 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 21, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Giants are 28-21 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .432 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-1. Walker Buehler secured his eighth victory and Muncy went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kevin Gausman registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 57 RBIs and is batting .273.

Crawford leads the Giants with 18 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .293 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Giants: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

