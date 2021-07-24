On Air: Issues in the News
Sports News

Gausman scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Pittsburgh

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:24 am
Pittsburgh Pirates (37-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-36, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.12 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-3, 1.84 ERA, .84 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +224; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Giants are 30-14 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 58 total runs batted in.

The Pirates have gone 16-34 away from home. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .306, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .384.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-4. Chris Stratton recorded his third victory and Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Dominic Leone took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski is second on the Giants with 16 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 40 extra base hits and is batting .305.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .290 batting average, 5.27 ERA

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

