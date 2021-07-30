Germany 3, Netherlands 1
|Germany
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
Germany_T. Herzbruch 1, C. Staib 1, N. Wellen 1.
Netherlands_J. Hertzberger 1.
Green Cards_J. Ruhr, Germany, 0. F. Fuchs, Germany, 0. L. Balk, Netherlands, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Adam Kearns, Australia. Javed Shaikh, India. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore.
