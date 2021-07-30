On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Germany 3, Netherlands 1

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 9:25 am
Germany 1 0 1 1 3
Netherlands 0 0 0 1 1

Germany_T. Herzbruch 1, C. Staib 1, N. Wellen 1.

Netherlands_J. Hertzberger 1.

Green Cards_J. Ruhr, Germany, 0. F. Fuchs, Germany, 0. L. Balk, Netherlands, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Adam Kearns, Australia. Javed Shaikh, India. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore.

