Germany 3, Saudi Arabia 2

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 9:30 am
< a min read
      

Saudi Arabia 2, Germany 3

Germany 2 1 3
Saudi Arabia 1 1 2

First Half_1, Germany, Amiri, (Teuchert), 11th minute; 2, Saudi Arabia, Al-Najei, 30th; 3, Germany, Ache, (Pieper), 43rd.

Second Half_4, Saudi Arabia, Al-Najei, (Abdulhamid), 50th; 5, Germany, Uduokhai, (Kruse), 75th.

Yellow Cards_Al Hamdan, Saudi Arabia, 90th+5.

Red Cards_Pieper, Germany, 67th.

Referee_Victor Gomes.

