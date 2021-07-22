Giants RB Saquon Barkley going to start camp on PUP list

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Running back Saquon Barkley, coming off an ACL injury, is starting training camp for the New York Giants on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Barkley and five other players were placed on the list Thursday as the team’s quarterbacks, first-year players and those rehabbing injuries checked into training camp. They joined a group of rookies who reported Wednesday.

Veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday, practice starts the following day.

Barkley said on Monday at a youth football camp he was not sure whether the team would allow him to practice right away. He was injured in the second game of last season and had surgery in October.

Joining Barkley on the list are center Jonotthan Harrison, (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (back), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), linebacker Oshane Ximines (hamstring) and cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle), the team’s third-round draft choice.

Players on the Active/PUP list can be activated at any time during training camp. If they are still on the list at the final roster cutdown to 53, they must either be activated or moved to the Reserve/PUP list. Players on the Reserve/PUP list must be inactive for the first six weeks of the season.

Two players are on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list: linebacker Ryan Anderson (back) and running back Sandro Platzgummer (hamstring). The NFI list is very similar to the PUP list, except the player must have sustained his injury away from the team. Such players can return to practice when they are medically cleared.

In addition, running back Taquan Mizzell was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Mizzell, who last played in a regular-season game in 2018 for Chicago, was signed in January.

