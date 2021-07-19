Trending:
Gibson scheduled to start for Rangers at Tigers

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (35-58, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-51, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (6-1, 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -103, Rangers -113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Texas will play on Monday.

The Tigers are 24-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Rangers are 13-33 on the road. Texas is hitting a collective .230 this season, led by Adolis Garcia with an average of .262.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Kyle Funkhouser earned his third victory and Jeimer Candelario went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Kyle Gibson took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 2-8, .197 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Eric Haase: (head).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

