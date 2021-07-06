Trending:
Gonsolin, Dodgers to take on Lopez, Marlins

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-32, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (36-47, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +114, Dodgers -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Marlins Tuesday.

The Marlins are 19-18 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.9.

The Dodgers are 25-19 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. David Hess earned his first victory and Jorge Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Victor Gonzalez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 19 home runs and is batting .230.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .244.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .245 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

