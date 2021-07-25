Trending:
Gonzales scheduled to start as Seattle hosts Oakland

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (56-44, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-8, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-5, 5.55 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +111, Athletics -128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will play on Sunday.

The Mariners are 31-21 in home games in 2020. Seattle is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with 62 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 26-20 on the road. Oakland is slugging .404 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .581.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Kendall Graveman earned his third victory and Haniger went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Seattle. Lou Trivino registered his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and is batting .265.

Olson leads the Athletics with 65 RBIs and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Athletics: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

