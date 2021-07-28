Gonzalez expected to start for the Rockies against Angels

Colorado Rockies (44-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-50, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -216, Rockies +182; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels are 28-23 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .312, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .349.

The Rockies have gone 11-37 away from home. Colorado has slugged .395 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with a .467 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 12-3. Austin Gomber notched his eighth victory and Sam Hilliard went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Jose Suarez registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 61 extra base hits and is batting .274.

C.J. Cron is second on the Rockies with 14 home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb), Ryan McMahon: (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

