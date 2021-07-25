Trending:
Gray expected to start for the Rockies against Dodgers

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (43-55, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-40, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (6-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Dodgers: Josiah Gray (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -184, Rockies +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will play on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 32-18 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Rockies have gone 10-35 away from home. Colorado has slugged .394 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .469.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 1-0. Tony Gonsolin earned his second victory and Austin Barnes went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kyle Freeland took his fifth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 102 hits and has 58 RBIs.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .469.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

