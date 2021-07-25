Trending:
Greinke scheduled to start for Houston against Texas

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:05 am
Texas Rangers (35-64, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (60-39, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (9-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -224, Rangers +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Texas will square off on Sunday.

The Astros are 33-20 in home games in 2020. Houston has slugged .434 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .521 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Rangers are 13-39 in road games. The Texas offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .258.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-1. Framber Valdez notched his sixth victory and Alvarez went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Kyle Gibson registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 23 home runs and is slugging .500.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 24 home runs and is batting .225.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 0-10, .151 batting average, 7.83 ERA, outscored by 54 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

