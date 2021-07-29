Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Griffey, Biggio, Glavine elected to HOF board of directors

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 7:43 pm
< a min read
      

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Craig Biggio, and Tom Glavine have been elected to the 17-member board of directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Chairman Jane Forbes Clark made the announcement Thursday.

“They have all demonstrated their continuing commitment to baseball and to this institution,” Clark said in a statement. “Their vision will help guide the Museum toward the future.”

Griffey, who hit 630 home runs over 22 seasons with the Mariners, Reds and White Sox, was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016. Biggio was elected in 2015 after a 20-year career spent entirely with the Astros and is member of the 3,000-hit club. Glavine, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who won 305 games for the Braves and Mets during 22 big league seasons, was elected in 2014.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The board of directors also reviewed Curt Schilling’s request to be removed from the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot. The request was denied in a unanimous decision. Schilling will remain eligible for the BBWAA ballot for the 10th and final time next year. ___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171