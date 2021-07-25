Trending:
Gustavo Bou scores twice, Revolution beat Montreal 2-1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 8:47 pm
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored twice for his second multi-goal game and the New England Revolution beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Bou, who scored two goals in New England’s 3-1 win over Orlando City in the 2020 playoffs, ripped a right-footer from well outside the area that bounced off the crossbar — twice — and into the net to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 31-year old scored again, his eighth goal in the last nine games, to make it 2-0 in the 73rd.

The Revolution (10-3-3), who won for the third time in eight days, lead all of MLS with 33 points this season — one more than Western Conference-leading Seattle, which played Sunday night at home against Sporting Kansas City.

Djordje Mihailovic’s first-timer off a feed Joaquín Torres got Montreal (6-5-4) on the board in the 79th minute. The 22-year-old Mihailovic, in his fifth MLS season and his first with Montreal, has a career-high tying three goals and four assists this season.

