Gustavo Bou scores twice to lift Revs past Montreal, 2-1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 9:06 pm
1 min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored twice for his second multi-goal game and the New England Revolution beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Bou, ripped a right-footer from well outside the area that bounced off the crossbar — twice — and into the net to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 31-year old scored again, his eighth goal in the last nine games, to make it 2-0 in the 73rd.

He also scored twice against Orlando City in the 2020 playoffs,

The Revolution (10-3-3) won for the third time in eight days. They lead all of MLS with 33 points this season — one more than Western Conference-leading Seattle, which played Sunday night at home against Sporting Kansas City.

Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (6-5-4) in the 79th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, ORLANDO CITY 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored in the 40th minute and New York City FC added four second-half goals to rout Orlando City.

Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2). Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Moralez, Malte Amundsen and Castellanos added goals.

Orlando City is 7-4-4.

