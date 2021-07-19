Trending:
Gutierrez expected to start for Cincinnati against New York

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Mets (48-42, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-45, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -125, Mets +108; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Reds Monday.

The Reds are 23-23 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .393.

The Mets are 20-28 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .254.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and is batting .292.

Smith leads the Mets with 74 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.96 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

