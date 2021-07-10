On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Gymnast Aly Raisman reunites with dog who went missing

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 3:34 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was reunited with her beloved dog Mylo, a week after he ran off after being spooked by fireworks in Boston.

Raisman announced Mylo’s return in a tweet Friday night, six days after she reported the 35-pound brown dog was missing.

“HEROES!!!! MYLO IS SAFE. I HAVE HIM,” Raisman wrote on Twitter, adding a photo showing Raisman and Mylo flanked by his rescuers: two people Raisman named as Carla and Gayle, along with their dog.

Raisman said she would share more details of Mylo’s misadventures later after spending some quality time with her canine companion.

A six-time Olympic medalist, Raisman is a Massachusetts native who served as captain for both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams. She is also a bestselling author and a survivor of sexual abuse.

