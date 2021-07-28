Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Happ scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Detroit

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (48-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (5-5, 6.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Tigers +123; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Wednesday.

The Twins are 24-29 on their home turf. Minnesota is hitting a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .300.

The Tigers are 20-33 on the road. Detroit has slugged .396 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .494 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Jose Cisnero recorded his second victory and Eric Haase went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Detroit. Jorge Alcala registered his fifth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 36 extra base hits and is batting .264.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 109 hits and has 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service