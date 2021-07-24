Trending:
Harvey expected to start for Baltimore against Washington

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:24 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (45-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (32-64, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.83 ERA, .89 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (4-10, 7.13 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +175, Nationals -206; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 14-30 in home games in 2020. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .375.

The Nationals have gone 18-26 away from home. Washington is slugging .419 as a unit. Trea Turner leads the team with a slugging percentage of .520.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-1. Paul Fry earned his fourth victory and Pat Valaika went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Baltimore. Patrick Corbin took his ninth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 46 extra base hits and is batting .313.

Turner leads the Nationals with 118 hits and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .289 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Anthony Santander: (covid-19 protocols), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

