On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hashimoto: Tokyo Paralympics could still see some fans

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 5:13 am
1 min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers are holding out hope that the Paralympic Games might allow some fans.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee on Thursday banned all fans from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures because of surging COVID-19 cases.

A smattering of Olympic venues in outlying areas of Japan will allow some fans. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago as too risky.

Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto, speaking at a Friday briefing, said a decision on Paralympic fans would be made after the Olympics close on Aug. 8. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24 and will involve 4,400 athletes. The Olympics involve 11,000.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

A state of emergency imposed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga goes into effect on Monday and ends on Aug. 22.

“After the Olympics Games close — as soon as possible — we would like to make a decision,” Hashimoto said. “Because if it’s postponed any further it will impact the preparations for the Paralympics.”

Tokyo reported 822 new COVID infections on Friday. It was the 20th straight day that the number was higher than seven days previously. New infections on July 2 was 660.

Japan’s prime minister’s office said Friday that 16.8% of Japanese have been fully vaccinated.

The Olympic flame arrived on Friday in Tokyo and was unveiled at the Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium. It will not circulate around the city. The torch relay, which began in March in northeastern Japan, has been pulled from all streets in Tokyo leading up to the opening ceremony on July 23.

The relay will take place on a few Tokyo islands off the coast of the mainland.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent