Hawks’ Okongwu has surgery on torn labrum in right shoulder

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 12:56 am
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward-center Onyeka Okongwu had surgery Wednesday night in Los Angeles to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The team said Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic performed the surgery. Okongwu is expected to be fully recovered in about six months.

Selected sixth overall after one season at Southern California, Okongwu averaged 4.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 12.0 minutes as a rookie in 50 regular-season games. In 18 playoff games, he averaged 2.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 9.2 minutes.

