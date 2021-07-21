Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hendricks, Cubs to face Wainwright, Cardinals

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (47-48, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-48, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.65 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -120, Cubs +103; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Cardinals Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 26-20 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has slugged .382 this season. Ali Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Cubs have gone 19-31 away from home. Chicago’s lineup has 119 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads them with 21 homers.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-6. Dillon Maples notched his first victory and Baez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Chicago. Alex Reyes registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and is slugging .486.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by nine runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center