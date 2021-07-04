Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 10:09 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 34 19 .642
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 30 23 .566 4
Wilmington (Washington) 23 29 .442 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 22 31 .415 12
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 34 .346 15½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 34 18 .654
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 31 23 .574 4
Rome (Atlanta) 29 23 .558 5
Greenville (Boston) 28 26 .519 7
Asheville (Houston) 24 29 .453 10½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 30 .444 11
Hickory (Texas) 21 33 .389 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 7 innings, game 1

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2

Rome 10, Wilmington 0, game 1

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Rome at Wilmington, game 2

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 12, Hickory 0

Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 1

Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Rome 9, Wilmington 4

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 2

Greenville 11, Winston-Salem 1

        Read more: Sports News

Greensboro 13, Bowling Green 5

Hickory 6, Asheville 1

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, Noon

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman