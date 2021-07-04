High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|30
|23
|.566
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|23
|29
|.442
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|31
|.415
|12
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|34
|.346
|15½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|31
|23
|.574
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|29
|23
|.558
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|28
|26
|.519
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|29
|.453
|10½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|30
|.444
|11
|Hickory (Texas)
|21
|33
|.389
|14
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 7 innings, game 1
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2
Rome 10, Wilmington 0, game 1
Rome at Wilmington, game 2
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3
Asheville 12, Hickory 0
Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 1
Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 5
Rome 9, Wilmington 4
Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 2
Greenville 11, Winston-Salem 1
Greensboro 13, Bowling Green 5
Hickory 6, Asheville 1
Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 3
No games scheduled
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, Noon
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
