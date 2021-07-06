High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|30
|24
|.556
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|23
|30
|.434
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|23
|31
|.426
|12
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|35
|.340
|16½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|32
|23
|.582
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|30
|23
|.566
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|29
|26
|.527
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|30
|.444
|10½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|31
|.436
|11
|Hickory (Texas)
|22
|33
|.400
|13
___
Rome 9, Wilmington 4
Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 2
Greenville 11, Winston-Salem 1
Greensboro 13, Bowling Green 5
Hickory 6, Asheville 1
Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 3
No games scheduled
Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 0
Greensboro 7, Asheville 5
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 0
Rome 5, Bowling Green 2
Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 7
Greenville 6, Aberdeen 5
Asheville at Greensboro, Noon
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
