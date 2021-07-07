On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 31 24 .564 5
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 25 31 .446 11½
Wilmington (Washington) 23 32 .418 13
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 36 .333 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 35 19 .648
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 33 23 .589 3
Rome (Atlanta) 30 24 .556 5
Greenville (Boston) 29 27 .518 7
Asheville (Houston) 24 31 .436 11½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 32 .429 12
Hickory (Texas) 23 33 .411 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 0

Greensboro 7, Asheville 5

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 5, Bowling Green 2

Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 7

Greenville 6, Aberdeen 5

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Asheville 2

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 9 innings, game one

Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 4, game two

Hickory 13, Winston-Salem 5

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Aberdeen 9, Greenville 1

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

