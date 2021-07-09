High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|25
|.554
|5½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|25
|32
|.439
|12
|Wilmington (Washington)
|24
|32
|.429
|12½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|36
|.333
|17½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|33
|24
|.579
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|31
|25
|.554
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|30
|27
|.526
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|25
|31
|.446
|11
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|33
|.421
|12½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|33
|.421
|12½
___
Greensboro 5, Asheville 2
Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 9 innings, game one
Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 4, game two
Hickory 13, Winston-Salem 5
Bowling Green 2, Rome 1
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Aberdeen 9, Greenville 1
Rome 2, Bowling Green 1, game one
Bowling Green 7, Rome 0, game two
Asheville 13, Greensboro 7
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7
Greenville 1, Aberdeen 0
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Wilmington 13, Jersey Shore 6
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments