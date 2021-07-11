High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|33
|25
|.569
|6
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|26
|33
|.441
|13½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|25
|33
|.431
|14
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|39
|.316
|20½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|35
|24
|.593
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|32
|27
|.542
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|30
|29
|.508
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|25
|33
|.431
|12½
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|34
|.424
|13
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|34
|.424
|13
___
Greensboro 4, Asheville 2
Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Bowling Green 9, Rome 5
Wilmington 10, Jersey Shore 2
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4
Aberdeen 6, Greenville 5
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, game 1
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0, 7 innings, game 2
Winston-Salem 9, Hickory 6, 7 innings, game 1
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7, 8 innings, game 2
Bowling Green 8, Rome 4, 7 innings, game 1
Rome 4, Bowling Green 3, 8 innings, game 2
Greensboro 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1
Aberdeen 11, Greenville 3
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
