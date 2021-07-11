Trending:
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 8:33 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 39 20 .661
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 33 26 .559 6
Wilmington (Washington) 26 33 .441 13
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 13½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 19 39 .328 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 39 21 .650
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 35 25 .583 4
Rome (Atlanta) 32 28 .533 7
Greenville (Boston) 31 29 .517 8
Asheville (Houston) 26 33 .441 12½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 34 .417 13
Hickory (Texas) 25 35 .417 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 9, Hickory 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Bowling Green 8, Rome 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3, 8 innings, 2nd game

Greensboro 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1

Aberdeen 11, Greenville 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0

Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 5

Bowling Green 5, Rome 3

Asheville 10, Greensboro 3

Greenville 8, Aberdeen 2

Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

