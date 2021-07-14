Trending:
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 12:29 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 20 .667
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 34 26 .567 6
Wilmington (Washington) 26 34 .433 14
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 26 35 .426 14½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 20 39 .339 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 39 21 .650
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 36 25 .590
Rome (Atlanta) 32 29 .525
Greenville (Boston) 31 30 .508
Asheville (Houston) 27 33 .450 12
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 34 .433 13
Hickory (Texas) 25 36 .410 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0

Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 5

Bowling Green 5, Rome 3

Asheville 10, Greensboro 3

Greenville 8, Aberdeen 2

Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 11, Greenville 4

Greensboro 2, Rome 0

Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4

Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

