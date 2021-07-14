High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|20
|.667
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|34
|26
|.567
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|34
|.433
|14
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|26
|35
|.426
|14½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|39
|.339
|19½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|36
|25
|.590
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|32
|29
|.525
|7½
|Greenville (Boston)
|31
|30
|.508
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|27
|33
|.450
|12
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|34
|.433
|13
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|36
|.410
|14½
___
Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0
Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 5
Bowling Green 5, Rome 3
Asheville 10, Greensboro 3
Greenville 8, Aberdeen 2
Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 3
No games scheduled
Asheville 11, Greenville 4
Greensboro 2, Rome 0
Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4
Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
