High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|35
|27
|.565
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|34
|.460
|11
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|28
|35
|.444
|12
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|41
|.328
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|37
|26
|.587
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|33
|30
|.524
|9
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|30
|.524
|9
|Asheville (Houston)
|27
|35
|.435
|14½
|Hickory (Texas)
|26
|37
|.413
|16
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|37
|.413
|16
___
Asheville 11, Greenville 4
Greensboro 2, Rome 0
Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4
Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.
Greenville 6, Asheville 0
Greensboro 4, Rome 3
Aberdeen 5, Hickory 1
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2
Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 0
Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 1, game one
Bowling Green 2, Winston-Salem 1, game two
Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 1, game one
Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2, game two
Greenville 13, Asheville 0
Rome 6, Greensboro 0
Hickory 7, Aberdeen 6
Jersey Shore 13, Brooklyn 3
Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
