High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 11:02 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 23 .635
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 27 .565
Wilmington (Washington) 29 34 .460 11
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 28 35 .444 12
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 20 41 .328 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 42 21 .667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 37 26 .587 5
Greenville (Boston) 33 30 .524 9
Rome (Atlanta) 33 30 .524 9
Asheville (Houston) 27 35 .435 14½
Hickory (Texas) 26 37 .413 16
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 37 .413 16

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 11, Greenville 4

Greensboro 2, Rome 0

Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4

        Asheville 11, Greenville 4

Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 6, Asheville 0

Greensboro 4, Rome 3

Aberdeen 5, Hickory 1

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 0

Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 1, game one

Bowling Green 2, Winston-Salem 1, game two

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 1, game one

Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2, game two

Greenville 13, Asheville 0

Rome 6, Greensboro 0

Hickory 7, Aberdeen 6

        Jersey Shore 13, Brooklyn 3

Jersey Shore 13, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

