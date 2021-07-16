Trending:
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:56 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 41 23 .641
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 28 .556
Wilmington (Washington) 29 35 .453 12
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 28 36 .438 13
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 21 41 .339 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 43 21 .672
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 38 26 .594 5
Greenville (Boston) 34 30 .531 9
Rome (Atlanta) 33 31 .516 10
Asheville (Houston) 27 36 .429 15½
Hickory (Texas) 27 37 .422 16
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 38 .406 17

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game

Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2, 2nd game

Greenville 13, Asheville 0

Rome 6, Greensboro 0

Hickory 7, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 13, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2

Friday’s Games

Greenville 8, Asheville 3

Greensboro 5, Rome 4

Hickory 20, Aberdeen 2

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 7

Bowling Green 11, Winston-Salem 4

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

