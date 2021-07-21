High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|45
|23
|.662
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|36
|31
|.537
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|29
|39
|.426
|16
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|39
|.426
|16
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|42
|.364
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|47
|21
|.691
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|41
|27
|.603
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|35
|32
|.522
|11½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|35
|.485
|14
|Hickory (Texas)
|30
|38
|.441
|17
|Asheville (Houston)
|28
|38
|.424
|18
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|40
|.412
|19
___
Hickory 15, Asheville 2
Winston-Salem 6, Jersey Shore 0
Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 6
Greensboro 7, Greenville 4
Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 1
Bowling Green 5, Rome 4
Bowling Green 4, Rome 3
Hickory 13, Asheville 4
Winston-Salem 10, Jersey Shore 4
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 3
Greenville 5, Greensboro 3
Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 0
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments