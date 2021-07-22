On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 23 .667
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 32 .529
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 40 .420 17
Wilmington (Washington) 29 40 .420 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 25 42 .373 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 48 21 .696
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 42 27 .609 6
Greenville (Boston) 35 33 .515 12½
Rome (Atlanta) 33 36 .478 15
Hickory (Texas) 31 38 .449 17
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 40 .420 19
Asheville (Houston) 28 39 .418 19

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Rome 3

Hickory 13, Asheville 4

Winston-Salem 10, Jersey Shore 4

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 3

Greenville 5, Greensboro 3

Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 0

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 12, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 3, Jersey Shore 2

Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 2

Greensboro 12, Greenville 10

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 9

Bowling Green 6, Rome 2

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

