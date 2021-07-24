High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|37
|32
|.536
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|30
|40
|.429
|16
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|41
|.414
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|42
|.382
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|49
|21
|.700
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|42
|28
|.600
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|36
|33
|.522
|12½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|37
|.471
|16
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|38
|.449
|17½
|Asheville (Houston)
|28
|39
|.418
|19½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|41
|.414
|20
Hickory 12, Asheville 1
Winston-Salem 3, Jersey Shore 2
Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 2
Greensboro 12, Greenville 10
Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 9
Bowling Green 6, Rome 2
Hickory at Asheville, susp.
Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville 3, Greensboro 2, 10 innings
Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1
Bowling Green 5, Rome 4
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
