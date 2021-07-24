On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 24 .657
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 37 32 .536
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 30 40 .429 16
Wilmington (Washington) 29 41 .414 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 26 42 .382 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 49 21 .700
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 42 28 .600 7
Greenville (Boston) 36 33 .522 12½
Rome (Atlanta) 33 37 .471 16
Hickory (Texas) 31 38 .449 17½
Asheville (Houston) 28 39 .418 19½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 41 .414 20

___

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 12, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 3, Jersey Shore 2

Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 2

Greensboro 12, Greenville 10

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 9

Bowling Green 6, Rome 2

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, susp.

Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville 3, Greensboro 2, 10 innings

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

