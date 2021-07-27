On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 11:50 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 26 .644
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 34 .528
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 32 41 .438 15
Wilmington (Washington) 30 43 .411 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 29 42 .408 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 51 22 .699
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 45 28 .616 6
Greenville (Boston) 36 35 .507 14
Rome (Atlanta) 34 39 .466 17
Hickory (Texas) 32 39 .451 18
Asheville (Houston) 30 40 .429 19½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 44 .397 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game

Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8

Greensboro 8, Greenville 2

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 0

Asheville 5, Rome 4

Greenville at Hickory, ppd.

Brooklyn 14, Jersery Shore 5

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

