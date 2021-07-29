On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 11:55 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 48 27 .640
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 36 .514
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 33 41 .446 14½
Wilmington (Washington) 31 44 .413 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 29 43 .403 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 53 22 .707
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 46 29 .613 7
Greenville (Boston) 38 36 .514 14½
Rome (Atlanta) 36 39 .480 17
Hickory (Texas) 33 41 .446 19½
Asheville (Houston) 30 42 .417 21½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 45 .400 23

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 5, Hickory 3, 1st game

Hickory 3, Greenville 2, 10 innings, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 9, Greensboro 8

Rome 9, Asheville 4

Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 1

Wilmington 19, Hudson Valley 6

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 8

Rome 2, Asheville 1

Greenville 17, Hickory 5

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, ppd.

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

