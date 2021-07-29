High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|36
|.514
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|33
|41
|.446
|14½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|31
|44
|.413
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|43
|.403
|17½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|53
|22
|.707
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|46
|29
|.613
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|38
|36
|.514
|14½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|36
|39
|.480
|17
|Hickory (Texas)
|33
|41
|.446
|19½
|Asheville (Houston)
|30
|42
|.417
|21½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|45
|.400
|23
Greenville 5, Hickory 3, 1st game
Hickory 3, Greenville 2, 10 innings, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 9, Greensboro 8
Rome 9, Asheville 4
Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 1
Wilmington 19, Hudson Valley 6
Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5
Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 8
Rome 2, Asheville 1
Greenville 17, Hickory 5
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, ppd.
Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 2
Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
