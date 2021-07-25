On Air: Press Conference USA
Honduras 3, New Zealand 2

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 5:59 am
New Zealand 2, Honduras 3

Honduras 1 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 2

First Half_1, New Zealand, Cacace, 10th minute; 2, Honduras, Palma Oseguera, (Reyes), 45th+1.

Second Half_3, New Zealand, Wood, (Just), 49th; 4, Honduras, Obregon Jr, 78th; 5, Honduras, Rivas, (Pineda), 87th.

Yellow Cards_Decas, Honduras, 37th; Waine, New Zealand, 75th; Stamenic, New Zealand, 86th.

Referee_Orel Grinfeld.

