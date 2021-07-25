Honduras 3, New Zealand 2

New Zealand 2, Honduras 3
|Honduras
|1
|2
|—
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, New Zealand, Cacace, 10th minute; 2, Honduras, Palma Oseguera, (Reyes), 45th+1.
Second Half_3, New Zealand, Wood, (Just), 49th; 4, Honduras, Obregon Jr, 78th; 5, Honduras, Rivas, (Pineda), 87th.
Yellow Cards_Decas, Honduras, 37th; Waine, New Zealand, 75th; Stamenic, New Zealand, 86th.
Referee_Orel Grinfeld.
